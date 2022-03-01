East Hempfield High School went on lockdown Tuesday morning after a male called police and claimed that explosive devices were outside of the school, according to East Hempfield Township police.

The call happened around 9 a.m. Shortly after, the school building went on "faculty hold for students and staff," police said.

A Lancaster Sheriff's Office bomb-sniffing K-9 unit searched the perimeter and other nearby areas, police said.

Fire police blocked off all entrances to the high school until the search was finished, around 10:30 a.m. Investigators did not find any explosives.

Police are still investigating the origin of the phone call.