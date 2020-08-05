An armed robbery took place at a McDonald's located in Penn Township Wednesday afternoon, police said.

An employee exited the restaurant with a deposit bag at 5:08 p.m. and was confronted by a man holding a club and a knife, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.

The employee dropped the deposit bag, and the man picked it up and fled, police said. The man was last seen running into a commercial area.

No one was injured, police said.

A search of the area by police and a the Lititz Borough police K-9 unit was negative.

Police described the man as white, unknown age, wearing a black shirt, 5'10", 155 pounds. His face was covered by a mask.

Anyone with further information concerning this crime is asked to contact the NLCRPD at 717-664-1180 or 800-857-2677.

