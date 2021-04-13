Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery near Sutton Place and Waverly Avenue in Manheim Township that took place on Monday, according to police.

A black SUV pulled beside a person walking in the area around 11:05 p.m. on Monday, and a man in the backseat rolled down the window and pointed a firearm at the person, police said. The man in the vehicle "demanded property from [the person]," police said.

The person ran away without giving anything to the man in the SUV, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, police said Tuesday afternoon. No further information was released.

Anyone with information can call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.