The Ephrata Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Black Forest Inn of Adamstown on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said two masked males entered the office and demanded cash from an employee around 2:45 p.m. One of the men had a handgun.
A dark sedan was seen leaving north on North Reading Road toward Berks County just after the robbery, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brandon Bartholomew at 717-738-9200 ext. 240 or leave an anonymous tip by clicking here.