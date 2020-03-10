Police are investigating the death of a 74-year-old man after he was found near his home.

Charles W. Miller, 74, died March 8 at a local hospital about two weeks after he was found in the first block of South Wolf Street in Manheim Borough Feb. 25, police said.

Manheim Borough police, with help from the Lancaster County detectives from the District Attorney's Office, are investigating the death.

An autopsy was performed March 9 and results are pending, police said.

Police also confirmed Miller was last seen late Feb. 23.

Anyone with additional information about Miller's whereabouts or people he was interacting with days prior to his death will be asked to contact Manheim Borough police at 717-665-2481.

