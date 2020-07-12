Police are currently investigating a suspicious box labeled 'TNT' in the middle of the street in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon.

An officer from Lancaster Bureau of Police said that police are investigating a "red box in the middle of the street with TNT written on the side." The box is located across from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital's emergency room entrance.

Duke Street has been shut down for about a block as police investigate. An officer said that the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office was also responding to the scene with a K-9 trained in explosive detection.

Lancaster General Hospital has not been locked down or evacuated.

