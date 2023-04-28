Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting in Lancaster city on Thursday night that left a juvenile injured.

Police said they received a report of gunshots around 8:45 p.m. in the 200 block of South Ann Street. When officers arrived, they found evidence of shots fired nearby in the 600 block of South Plum Street.

At 9:11 p.m., police received a report of an injured juvenile in the 400 block of South Ann Street. Police said the report indicated the juvenile had heard the gunshots, fled from the area and fell, resulting in the injury. When officers arrived, they found the juvenile's injury was a gunshot wound.

The victim, who declined to cooperate in the investigation, was treated at a local hospital and has since been released, according to police.

Police said they don't believe the shooting was a random act of violence and don't believe the public is in danger.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Adam Flurry at 717-735-3444.