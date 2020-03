Route 441 was closed from Route 23 to Ore Mine Road as Susquehanna Regional as police investigated an incident.

The road was since around 2:30 p.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Susquehanna Regional police said they were unable to comment on the incident.

Route 441 was opened around 9:30 p.m., according to radio dispatch.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.