A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in West Lampeter Township Tuesday night, police said.

The 61-year-old Lancaster man was driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with an attached trailer in the 800 block of Lampeter Road around 7:40 p.m. when the he crossed the the center line twice and struck guardrails on each side of the road, West Lampeter police said.

The driver, who police did not identify, was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where he died shortly after arrival, police said.

Police said it is possible the driver suffered a medical emergency which caused him to crash, though the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact West Lampeter Township police at 717-464-2421.