Police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in a vehicle on Thursday evening.

Travis Work, 34, of Lancaster, was found in a vehicle parked in the parking lot of Double Tree Resort on Willow Street Pike at 9:50 p.m. Thursday, West Lampeter Township police said.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts, but Work was declared dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information on Work’s whereabouts or activities on Thursday evening are asked to contact the West Lampeter Township police.