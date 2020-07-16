Police are investigating the death of a man in his 80s in Warwick Township on Thursday evening.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said several units responded to the scene of a death in the 400 block of Arrowhead Drive, including its criminal investigations unit and forensics services team.

The Lancaster County Coroner was also on scene.

Police said the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office has also been contacted in accordance with protocol and has been briefed on the investigation.

There is no threat to the public, police said.

This is a developing story.