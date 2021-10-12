Law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday morning inside a restaurant near Lititz.

Just after 8 a.m., Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded to La Piazza Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar, 800 Lititz Pike, and found a man deceased inside, the police department reported.

The area was immediately closed down and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office were brought in to help investigate. In its initial press release, the police department said the “incident is believed to be isolated and poses no concern to the safety of the public.”

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said he didn’t have any information to release Tuesday morning about the investigation.