Law enforcement officials say a man whose body was found inside a Lititz area restaurant Tuesday morning died in a "non-criminal incident."

Just after 8 a.m., Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded to La Piazza Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar, 800 Lititz Pike, and found a man deceased inside, the police department reported.

The area was immediately closed down and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office were brought in to help investigate.

Just after noon, police said the death had been preliminarily rule "as a non-criminal related incident."

The official cause of death is still being investigated by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office. The man's identity has been confirmed, but will not be publicly released until family members have been properly notified, police said.