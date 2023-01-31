Lancaster city police are reviewing security footage to identify the shooter or shooters who injured four people at the McDonald's at 575 N. Franklin St. next to J.P. McCaskey High School after a basketball game Thursday night.

As of Tuesday morning, no charges have been filed.

According to the police the shooting occurred around 9:08 p.m. after the McCaskey's boys basketball team defeated Manheim Township, 57-55.

Video footage obtained by LNP | LancasterOnline showed a fist fight in the restaurant where a small group of young people eventually leave. Almost immediately, what sounds like about six gunshots can be heard.

Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said the department has looked at footage from nearby businesses to determine who was involved.

He said there is a variety of footage, but the department is making progress. He could not say if the victims were students at McCaskey.

Stoltzfus said the department is increasing police presence at the school during high foot traffic hours, namely the start of school and dismissal.