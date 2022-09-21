Police in Maryland say a missing 14-year-old girl from Manheim Township was last seen in their jurisdiction.

Lily Wawrzyniak, who also goes by "Mina," was last seen in the 7600 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover, Maryland, on Sept. 14, according to a Facebook post from the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The department said Wawrzyniak was reported missing from Manheim Township. Police describe her as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may call a tip line at 410-222-4700.