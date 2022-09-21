Law enforcement in Lancaster County and Maryland, including the FBI, are searching for a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Manheim Township.

Lily Wawrzyniak, who also goes by "Mina," was last seen in the 7600 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover, Maryland, on Sept. 14, according to a Facebook post from the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Manheim Township police chief Thomas Rudzinski said Wawrzyniak left her Manheim Township home on the morning of Sept. 14 and used a family member’s credit card to hire a local cab service to drive her to Hanover, Maryland.

Wawrzyniak was eventually dropped off at a Starbucks in Hanover, but Rudzinski said that Starbucks has been “difficult to work with” in getting more information.

Rudzinski said that given Wawrzyniak’s age and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, police believe she is in danger. Manheim Township police are working with the Anne Arundel County Police, Maryland State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to find her.

The department said Wawrzyniak was reported missing from Manheim Township. Police describe her as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may call a tip line at 410-222-4700.