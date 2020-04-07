Police have identified the woman who yelled at Shady Maple Farm Market customers for not following social distancing guidelines and slapped another customer.

Rene L. Simonini, 57, of Elverson Borough in Chester County, has been charged with harassment and disorderly conduct, both summary violations, by East Earl Township police.

On the morning of April 2, Simonini cut the deli line at the market, East Earl Township police said, and then yelled at nearby customers for not keeping their distance from her.

When a customer confronted the woman, she slapped the customer and then fled the store, police said.

Charges were filed April 3, police said.