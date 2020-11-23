A Columbia man is wanted by police after a shooting left a man in critical condition Saturday in Lancaster city.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police identified the shooting suspect as Isaiah Rodriguez, 26.

The shooting occurred at 11:19 p.m. during a party in the first block of North Mulberry Street after a fight broke out among attendees. Police said Rodriguez left the party, returned with a gun and shot the 41-year-old victim several times.

Rodriguez fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Rodriguez knew the victim, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The victim underwent emergency surgery and was in critical but stable condition as of Sunday.

Rodriguez was charged with attempted homicide, unlawfully possessing a firearm, recklessly endangering another person and possessing instruments of crime. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300.