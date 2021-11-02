Police have identified a Palmyra motorist who was killed in Mount Joy Township on Monday morning.

Timothy S. White, 54, died after crashing into a tree in the 2700 block of Mount Gretna Road around 10:16 a.m., according to Northwest Regional police. Police are unsure why White’s vehicle left the road.

Police investigated the scene for more than three and a half hours.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Monday. Diamantoni did not identify White, whose identity was released by police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is urged to contact Officer Carl Bergmark at 717-689-5657, extension 144.