Police have identified the man killed in a West Donegal Township house explosion that reduced a house to rubble and rallied more than two dozen emergency units Monday afternoon.

Harvey Winters, 68, of 1235 Bossler Road, was found dead after the explosion, according to the Northwest Regional Police Department. Police were called to the residence at 11:45 a.m. and found the home leveled and deemed the scene unsafe, closing off roads.

Police said the state police fire marshal is investigating the incident and said the cause has not been determined.

Winters’ family has set up a Meal Train fundraiser where participants can help plan out food and gifts for the family while they recover from the explosion. As of Tuesday morning, all of the meals have been filled through Sept. 30, and the fundraiser has received $1,280 of the $2,500 goal.

As of Tuesday morning, 1235 Bossler Road is closed off with police tape. The home has been completely destroyed, with just an opening in the ground where the basement used to be. Insulation, wood fragments and gutters are strewn around the property, with two cars, a navy Ford F150 and red Toyota Solara convertible, buried in a collapsed garage. The back porch and an outhouse-like structure are still standing in the backyard, with no noticeable damage.

A Bossler Road neighbor, Anthony Reigle, 53, responded to the explosion and said he observed two propane tanks near the garage and one in the backyard. As of Tuesday morning, the tanks are not on the property, but there is one with rubble in a cornfield nearby.

