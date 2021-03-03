A 65-year-old man killed in a Wednesday crash in East Hempfield Township has been identified as Robert L. Sponaugle of Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Sponaugle was pronounced dead at Lancaster General Hospital, where he was transported after his 2008 Toyota Yaris struck a tractor-trailer on U.S. Route 30 westbound about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

That’s according to East Hempfield township police, who said they were still investigating the cause of the crash Thursday afternoon.

Sponaugle’s vehicle crashed into the side of the tractor-trailer west of Rohrerstown Road, police said.

The tractor-trailer driver was uninjured.

Police had previously asked witnesses of the crash to contact Sgt. A.J. Lombardo at 717-898-3103.