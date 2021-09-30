A 44-year-old Elizabethtown man died after he crashed his vehicle into a Coney Township home, which then burst into flames Wednesday evening.

The Susquehanna Regional Police Department identified Daniel Lewis as the man who crashed a truck into a three-story home at 102 Kissel Barrick Road just off of Bainbridge Road (Route 241) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash, but Lewis was killed in the collision, according to police. While responding to the blaze, one firefighter was injured and transported to a hospital in Hershey. No other injuries were reported.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, according to Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police.