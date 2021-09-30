Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the results of an autopsy performed Friday morning out of the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.
A 44-year-old Elizabethtown man died after he crashed his vehicle into a Conoy Township home, which then burst into flames Wednesday evening.
The Susquehanna Regional Police Department identified Daniel Lewis as the man who crashed a truck into a three-story home at 102 Kissel Barrick Road just off of Bainbridge Road (Route 241) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
No one was inside the home at the time of the crash, but Lewis was killed in the collision, according to police. While responding to the blaze, one firefighter was injured and transported to a hospital in Hershey. No other injuries were reported.
An autopsy for Lewis was held Friday morning. Lewis' death was accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries and thermal injuries, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said
The crash remains under investigation, according to police.