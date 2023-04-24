State police on Monday identified a man who was found on Sunday shot to death along Route 222 in Brecknock Township.

Officers found Miguel Vazquez-Ruiz, 54, of Baltimore on the shoulder of the highway with multiple firearm-related injuries, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania State Police.

Emergency crews responded to southbound lanes of Route 222, just north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange, at 7:04 a.m. Sunday for a report of a deceased man.

The Lancaster County Coroner's office said Vazquez-Ruiz died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

State police are seeking information from anyone who was in the area near Route 222 between the Turnpike exit and the Adamstown/Knauers exit, including the interchanges, between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday.

State police ask anyone who witnessed suspicious activity, or may have camera footage from a home or business nearby, to contact them at 717-299-7650.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.