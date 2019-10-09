Police said Luis A. Perez was the man shot and killed Wednesday afternoon on South Lime Street in Lancaster city.

A detective with the Lancaster city police department discovered Perez lying in the street in the 600 block of South Lime Street at Juniata Street at 3:25 p.m., according to police. Perez lived in the block, police said.

The detective tried to help Perez, 25, who was unresponsive and not breathing, police said. Lancaster city firefighters and EMS responded to the scene, but Perez was dead, according to police.

Witnesses told police there was a verbal dispute involving Perez and three men. Police said the dispute turned physical and a shot was fired, striking Perez in the torso.

Perez walked a short distance before collapsing, and the three men were last seen running east in the 100 block of Juniata Street toward South Plum Street, police said. Two of the men were described as black wearing dark-colored clothing, and the third man was described as lighter skinned, possibly Hispanic, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and includes reviewing surveillance video from the area.

Anyone with information about the incident should call city police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tips can be submitted at lancasterpolice.com and by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411.

Community in shock

Residents LNP spoke to Wednesday afternoon said they were startled and saddened by the incident.

"It's just shocking," Becky, who lives on South Lime Street, said. "Normally we don't have something happening this close."

Becky, who preferred not to share her full name, said she was inside her house when she heard a "pop." She thought it was a car backfiring, until the police showed up.

"I feel so sorry for the (victim's) family," she said.

Another South Lime resident said she was shopping at a corner grocery store when she noticed a man lying still on the sidewalk outside.

The woman, who requested anonymity, ran over to help the man, who she said had a gunshot wound on the left side of his chest, but he had no pulse.

People were yelling and recording with their phones, she said.

