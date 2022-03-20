Manheim Township police have identified a Columbia man they say shot and killed a man at a nightclub early Saturday morning.

Tyler Jamel Wilson, 28, opened fire at Club Twenty3 at 1703 New Holland Pike in Manheim Township around 1:23 a.m., striking 25-year-old Jatavis D. Scott, police said in a news release.

Scott was driven in a private vehicle to a hospital, where he later died.

Wilson, of the 200 block of South 4th Street in Columbia, was charged with criminal homicide, eight counts of recklessly endangering another person and two firearms violations.

Anyone who knows of Wilson’s whereabouts is urged to immediately contact their local police. Anyone with information about the shooting itself is urged to contact Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401, ext. 0, or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by texting “LANCS” plus a message to 847411.

Law enforcement is urging people not to approach Wilson, who may be armed.

A Manheim Township police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for additional information Sunday.

Wilson, who court records show has also used the name Tyler Jamar Wilson and Tyler James Wilson, has previously pleaded guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, recklessly endangering another person and numerous traffic violations in 2013.