A 79-year-old man who was killed in a crash after his vehicle went off-road Sunday morning has been identified by East Earl Township police.

Terry L. Burkholder died after crashing off the 4200 block of Division Highway (Route 322) near East Main Street (Route 23) in East Earl Township, northeast of New Holland, around 10:25 a.m., Chief Kevin McCarthy said in a news release Monday.

Burkholder, of East Earl Township, was driving east along Route 23 when he drove through a red light and left the road, entering a restaurant parking lot, according to the news release. Burkholder’s 2010 Lexus SUV continued east, striking a curb and sidewalk and then an ice machine near the corner of the restaurant.

The vehicle continued across the parking lot, entering the restaurant’s lawn where it drove through a shed, then crossed a stream, becoming airborne in the process. Burkholder’s vehicle was stopped by a cement block retaining wall and the wall of an automotive shop, eventually coming to a rest against the wall with the rear of the vehicle in the stream.

The force of the crash caused the vehicle’s engine to catch fire. The blaze was quickly extinguished by bystanders and Garden Spot firefighters.

First responders pulled Burkholder from the vehicle, but were unable to revive him. He was declared dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Deputy Coroner.

Burkholder’s body was taken by the coroner’s office for an autopsy to determine whether he died in the crash or because of a medical condition.

His cause of death is currently unknown.

Attempts to reach Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni were not immediately successful.