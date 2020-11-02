A man shot and killed on East Chestnut Street early Sunday morning has been identified as Carlos Bristol, 24, of Lancaster.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Chestnut Street near Lime Street at 1:13 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Bristol with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the chest. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and police had no new information to release Monday morning.

Bristol graduated J.P. McCaskey High School in 2015 and is the nephew of Norman Bristol Colon, a 2017 city mayoral candidate and consultant and advocate for Latino causes.

On Facebook, Colon wrote of his nephew: "He was smart. He was funny. He loved the Chargers and the color blue. He loved his family. He loved his father and respected him more than anything. Three women stole his heart: his mother, his sister and his oldest niece Jayda."

Effort to reach other relatives Monday were not immediately successful.

At the time of his death, Bristol was on parole. He was released from prison in March 2018 after serving part a 1 to 5 year prison sentence for convictions for carrying a firearm without a license, possessing stolen property and drug offenses stemming from two arrests in 2015. He pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court of Common Plea to the charges and was sentenced in August 2016. He had been given credit for about 14 months he spent in jail, according to online court documents.

Detectives investigating the shooting also found another man with gunshot wounds behind a home in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street. That man, a 23 year old, was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm and thigh, police said. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Investigators said more than one person may have fired shots.

Detectives said there was a large party at a nearby home that may be related to the shooting. Casings and other evidence were found at the scene, according to investigators, who said the shooting probably took place on or near a sidewalk.

Sunday’s homicide comes five days after a double shooting left a Millersville man dead and a woman injured in the 500 block of Manor Street in the city.

Police are searching for Isaac Sanchez, 35, of Lancaster, who is charged with criminal homicide, attempted homicide and two firearms-related felonies in that incident.

Terrell Woodrow Coley, 36, was pronounced dead at Lancaster General Hospital after being shot in the chest around 11:45 p.m. Oct. 27. A 24-year-old city woman was shot in the leg.

Detectives said anyone with information related to today’s shooting or Sanchez’s whereabouts can call city police at 717-735-3300, Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913, click the “Submit a Tip” button at www.lancasterpolice.com or text “LANCS” plus a message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous.