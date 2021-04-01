Editor's note: This article has been updated with information Pennsylvania State Police, who issued a press release on the crash Thursday morning. The man's age was initially said to be 74, but state police say he was 73.

A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and an Amazon delivery van in Sadsbury Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The motorcyclist was identified by state police as Barry Lee Baum, 73, of Paradise.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mine Road and Smyrna Road after a stop sign violation, according to PSP public information officer Kelly Osborne. The intersection is about two miles southeast of the Route 30 interchange in Gap.

Police did not specify which vehicle ran the stop sign.

Baum was dead when police and first responders arrived at the scene, state police said.

Baum died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. The death was ruled accidental.