A 36-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday morning in East Donegal Township.

Police identified the man as Peter Stoltzfus, of Lancaster.

Stoltzfus was struck by a car in the 800 block of Colebrook Road in East Donegal Township around 5:20 a.m., police said.

He was working for Eagle Disposal Trash Company, out of East Earl, according to police.

Colebrook Road was closed for the rest of Thursday morning.

Susquehanna Regional Police and the Northwest Crash team are still investigating the crash.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 717-426-1164 or submit a tip via CrimeWatch.

