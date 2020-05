Police have released the identity of a man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Fulton Township Friday afternoon.

Killed was Joseph Stratton, 56, of Nottingham, Chester County.

Pennsylvania State Police said Stratton was traveling too fast on Nottingham Road, which was wet from rain, around 2:30 p.m.

Stratton's Ford Mustang left the roadway, hit an embankment, flipped and landed in a field, police said. Stratton was ejected from the vehicle and also landed in the field.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County police news: