Police are searching for the man they say pulled the trigger in Thursday night's shooting that happened in Lancaster city, sending another man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Tyree Isiah Rocha, 21, was identified from witnesses as the person who shot a 36-year-old Lancaster man multiple times near North Queen and Ross streets around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

Rocha has not yet been arrested and the gun has not been recovered, police said.

The shooting spawned from a fight with two females, police said.

During the fight, Rocha approached the 36-year-old man and asked him what his name was. When the man responded, Rocha pulled out a handgun and shot him several times, according to police.

Rocha is believed to be an ex-boyfriend to one of the females that were fighting and the person he shot was the current boyfriend, police said.

A round was also fired through a window at a residence in the 800 block of North Queen Street, narrowly missing the person sitting inside, according to police.

The 36-year-old man was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and is expected to survive his injuries. Police said he is in stable condition.

There is a warrant out for the arrest of Rocha, who is charged with felony counts of attempted homicide, possession of a firearm, discharging of a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license. He's also charged with five misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Anyone with addition information on the shooting or the location of Rocha is asked to call Lancaster city police at 717-735-3300, or the Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-322-1913. Tips can also be submitted on lancasterpolice.com, or by texting "LANCS" and your message to 847411.

More Lancaster County crime news: