Police identified the man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Salisbury Township Wednesday afternoon.

Lloyd Ruth, 64, of Mountville, died after his Hyundai Tuscon collided with a tractor-trailer, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The crash occurred on Route 30, west of Brackbill Road, at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday.

A police report said that Ruth was under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances during the time of the crash.

Route 30 was closed for three hours after the crash as emergency crews cleared the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Chen Ma, 34, of Harriman, New York, was not injured.