The Warwick Township man that fired at least two shots during a standoff with police over the weekend has been identified.

William Allen Evans, 53, of the 300 block of Creekside Lane, is charged with two counts each of reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, simple assault and discharging of a firearm in an occupied dwelling, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said.

Officers were initially called for a domestic dispute Friday night, according to police. The incident escalated and two people who were in the house ended up leaving and calling 911 around 10:25 p.m.

The standoff lasted until 3:40 a.m. Saturday, March 6, according to police.

Evans fired at least two shots before being arrested, after successful negotiations with members of the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), police said. Charges were filed Monday morning.

Police released this list of firearms and ammo that was recovered from Evans' residence:

- One Ruger .380 handgun, six rounds in the magazine, one round in the chamber.

- One Remington 870 Express shotgun, two live shells in the magazine tube.

- One Glock 19 9mm handgun, seven rounds in the magazine and one live round in the chamber.

- Black binoculars.

- Large camo green knife in a plastic bag.

- 200 rounds of 9mm Black Hills Ammunition ammo.

- 140 rounds of Winchester 9mm ammo.

- 24 rounds of 3-D INV .380 special ammo.

- 40 rounds of Speer Gold dot 9mm ammo.

- 51 rounds of American Eagle 9mm ammo.

- 90 rounds of Union Metallic Cartridge Company 9mm ammo.

- 1 black shotgun shell holder belt with 25 12-gauge shotgun shells.

- 1 black shotgun shell holder belt with 17 12-gauge shotgun shells.

- 1 loose 12-gauge shotgun shell

- 1 loose 9mm bullet.

No injuries were reported in the standoff, police said. Evans is undergoing an evaluation in a hospital-based facility.

He is also facing a felony charge of aggravated assault, filed by Ephrata Borough police, according to court documents.

Evans was still under observation as of Monday, unable to be released, police said.