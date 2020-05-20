Police have identified two of three people who stole close to $70,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl's last June.
Patricia Andrea Rubio-Elgueta, 47, and Danilo Enrique Carrasco-Velazquez, 56, and another unidentified man broke into a jewelry display case at the Kohl's on Lincoln Highway East, between 9:55 p.m. and 10:05 p.m. June 22, 2019, East Lampeter Township police said.
Rubio-Elgueta, Carrasco-Velazquez and the unidentified man stolen 40 pieces of Simply Vera Wang Jewelry, valued at $69,650, police said.
The three individuals have committed similar crimes throughout the country, police said.
Rubio-Elgueta and Carrasco-Velazquez have been charged with retail theft, criminal conspiracy, organized retail theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief, court documents said.
Police have issued warrants for Rubio-Elgueta and Carrasco-Velazquez, and are working to identify the third unidentified man.