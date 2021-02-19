More than 60 spent shell casings were found Thursday night when officers were called for a report of shots fired, according to Lancaster city police.

Officers were dispatched at 6:24 p.m. to the 700 block of Beaver Street, police said. When they got there, they found several spent shell casings in the road.

A residence in the block was struck by the gunfire, police said. There were two adults inside the house at the time of the shooting, but neither were hit by the shots and no injuries were reported.

A parked vehicle was also struck by the gunfire, police said. The owner of the vehicle was not injured.

Officers found "in excess of 60 spent shell casings," on the block, police said. Spent bullets were also found inside the home.

Neighbors told police that two men were seen running toward Greenwood Cemetery following the shots.

Police said that a K9 was brought to the scene to search for suspects, but no one was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster city police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Tips can also be texted, by writing "LANCS" and a message to 847411. All tipsters can remain anonymous.