A woman who was reported missing in Lancaster Township was found dead late Tuesday evening, Manheim Township police said Wednesday morning.

Jennifer L. Herr, 57, was found in Lancaster County Central Park by officers with West Lampeter Township police, Manheim Township police and search and rescue personnel, police said.

Her death is still being investigated, according to police.

Previous reporting by LNP | LancasterOnline:

Herr was last seen leaving her residence in the 100 block of South President Avenue around 8 a.m, according to news releases from Manheim Township and West Lampeter Township police. She was wearing dark or black pants, a black and yellow Millersville University sweatshirt and a knit cap.

The search began in the first block of Nature’s Way, off Eshelman Mill Road, around 6:45 p.m. Monday. The searchers requested a hazmat team provide a drone for the search, according to a Lancaster County-Wide Communications dispatch report.