Authorities are working to determine the identity of a man whose body was found in a Martic Township lake on Sunday morning, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

A dive team was called to the 1100 block of Pennsy Road just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County Wide Communications.

The man, who appears to be elderly, was found in a lake in the area, Diamantoni said.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the incident, the supervisor said.

The body will be brought to a forensic center for confirmation of the man’s identity, Diamantoni said. An autopsy is also planned for Monday morning to determine the man’s cause of death.

