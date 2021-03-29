A man's body was pulled from the Conestoga River on Monday morning, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

The body was discovered partially submerged in the river near the 100 block of Reedy Lane around 9:11 a.m. Monday, police said in a news release. The body did not have obvious signs of trauma.

The body appeared to have been there “for a period of time,” police said. Law enforcement does not believe there is a danger to the public.

Investigators are working with the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office to confirm the man’s identity and determine a cause of death.

The body was removed from the water with the assistance of the Lancaster City Fire Department and a local water rescue team, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at lancasterpolice.com.