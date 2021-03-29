Editor's note: This article has been updated to indicate that an autopsy will likely take place Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

A man's body was pulled from the Conestoga River on Monday morning, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

The body was discovered partially submerged in the river near the 100 block of Reedy Lane, off South Duke Street on the Sunnyside Peninsula, around 9:11 a.m. Monday, police said in a news release. The body did not have obvious signs of trauma.

The body appeared to have been there “for a period of time,” police said. Law enforcement does not believe there is a danger to the public.

The man's identity has not been released to the public.

An autopsy to determine the man's cause of death will likely take place Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The body was removed from the water with the assistance of the Lancaster City Fire Department and a local water rescue team, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at lancasterpolice.com.