Update: Nicole L. Gill-Schlegel was found and safely returned home on Sept. 11, Elizabethtown Borough police said in a news release.

Previously reported:

Elizabethtown Borough police are searching for a woman who hasn’t been seen by her family in more than a week.

Nicole L. Gill-Schlegel, 46, of Elizabethtown, hasn’t been seen by her family since Aug. 31, police said in a news release Wednesday. She was last seen driving a dark gray Saturn Aura with a Pennsylvania license plate.

Friday morning, Elizabethtown police chief Ed Cunningham said that police have not yet located her.

Gill-Schlegel may have been seen leaving Your Place Pizza and Pub in Hershey around 7 p.m. on Saturday, according to the news release.

Anyone with information which could assist in finding Gill-Schlegel is urged to contact Elizabethtown Borough police at 717-367-1835.