Police discovered a body while checking a property in the Cabbage Hill neighborhood of Lancaster city Wednesday morning, and the department has described the death as suspicious.

Detectives are interviewing neighbors in the 200 block of West Strawberry Street, a narrow one-way street that connect Wests King and South Water streets about two blocks southwest of Penn Square. Authorities have directed vehicle traffic away from the block.

The city police department said patrol officers found the body at 8:51 a.m. while checking on the welfare of a person in that block, which is near St. Joseph Street. Police did not say whether the deceased was the same person officers were checking on.

