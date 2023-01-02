The mother of a five-year-old who drowned in the Susquehanna River in Conoy Township last year is facing multiple criminal charges related to the incident, according to a Monday news release.

The Susquehanna Regional Police last week charged Autumn Lynn Vossler, 29, with four felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count of involuntary manslaughter. The department alleges that Vosslyer in August 2021 failed to supervise her children when they were near the river.

Vossler is currently incarcerated in Centre County over unrelated charges and has to be arraigned on the new charges, according to the Susquehanna Regional Police.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, Potter County and the Lancaster County Children and Youth agency assisted in the investigation, according to the news release.

Authorities said following the Aug. 29, 2021 incident that the five-year-old, Romin C. Harmon, had been playing on the shores of the river near Bainbridge. He died after falling into the water and drowning.

Vossler saw him carried away by a stream and into the river, a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications told LNP | LancasterOnline shortly after the incident.

As many as 11 rescue boats, including units from Dauphin, York and Cumberland counties, searched the area for hours.

A subsequent report from the coroner’s office said Harmon’s body was found after a five-hour search just north of the Falmouth Access Boat Launch in Conoy Township. The coroner’s office classified the death as accidental, as a result of fresh water drowning.

The incident occurred after a period of rains that had created higher water levels with fast moving currents.