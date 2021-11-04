UPDATE: Lancaster police said the man has been found.

Lancaster police are searching for a missing man who is nonverbal and has autism, according to his family.

Luis A. Morales, 49, of the 600 block of Hebrank Street, has been missing since a relative saw him at his residence on Oct. 28, police said.

Morales, who has other medical conditions that cause concern for both his family and police, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 180 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Morales' whereabouts is urged contact Lancaster police at 717-735-3301. Anyone who encounters Morales is asked to call police dispatch at 717-664-1180 and wait with Morales until help arrives.