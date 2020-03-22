Pennsylvania State Police will begin enforcing the closure of non-life-sustaining businesses at 8 a.m. Monday, the department announced Sunday afternoon in a release.

On the evening of Thursday, March 19, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to close to slow the spread of COVID-19. Businesses consider non-life-sustaining were told to close that evening at 8 p.m., Wolf said.

Any businesses non-compliant with Wolf's order by 8 a.m. Monday could face possible criminal penalties, the release, written by Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, said. The violations are summary offenses punishable by fines and even jail time, the release said.

"Violators may also be subject to additional administrative penalties under certain circumstances," the release said.

Wolf has directed the following state agencies and local officials to enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law: Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; Department of Health; Department of Agriculture; Pennsylvania State Police; and local officials, using their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions.

East Earl Township police also announced Sunday morning that the department would be "educating" and/or citing any non-essential businesses "if they are in violation of the Governor’s Order... or mistakenly believe they are exempt," from Wolf's order.

To report a non-compliant business, contact your local law enforcement agency's non-emergency number or the nearest Pennsylvania State Police station.