Manheim Township Police are directing traffic at the New Holland Pike exit intersection of Route 30 after a pursuit resulting in a crash Sunday night damaged a traffic signal post.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Marco A. Blancas Vasquez was fleeing police from another jurisdiction, Manheim Township police said in a news release. After police terminated the pursuit, Blancas Vasquez exited at New Holland Pike, drove up a traffic island and hit a traffic signal post.

The impact caused major damage to the traffic signal post and cause Blancas Vasquez's vehicle to catch on fire, police said. Officers with East Lampeter Township police arrested Blancas Vasquez.

"Although power was restored and a temporary fix is in place at the intersection, Manheim Township Police will be directing traffic at the intersection during the day beginning Tuesday, May 31, 2022, until a more permanent repair occurs," according to the release. "Lanes will be limited and either stop signs or police will be present. Motorists will experience delays and should consider an alternate route."

Sgt. Barry Waltz Jr. of Manheim Township Police Department said the contracted company was “unable to give an ETA” for the timing of the repairs. He added that officers at the intersection are helping traffic move “smoothly" through the area.