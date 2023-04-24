State police on Monday said investigators determined a Sunday evening crash at Buck Motorsports Park that left one official in critical condition was an accident.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Buck Motorsports Park in Providence Township at 5:28 p.m. for a report of a person hit by a truck. A mud truck driver left the pit and hit an official, according to an emergency dispatcher.

The official was found unconscious in critical condition and was transported and stabilized at Lancaster General Hospital, according to a Pennsylvania State Police press release. Buck Motorsports, in a Facebook post, identified the person as a Wicked North Mega Truck Series official.

"Buck Motorsports strives to make the safety of its spectators, our competitors and their crew our number 1 priority and will continue to do so," Buck Motorsports' post said. "We ask everyone please keep the Wicked North Official, his peers as well as his family in your thoughts and prayers at this time."

The injury occurred during the park’s season opening event. The park was hosting a mud bog event, where specially modified trucks try to drive through deep pits of mud. The owners of Buck Motorsports could not be reached for comment.