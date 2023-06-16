The pig wasn’t greased, but it was just as elusive.

After a week of Lancaster Township residents calling police to report a pig on the loose in the city suburb of Hamilton Park, officers from Manheim Township Police Department called in a team from Lancaster Farm Sanctuary to help them chase and eventually corner the 200-pound potbelly Thursday.

Sergeant Michael Naff and two officers took the final pig call around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning and headed out to the 900 block of Elm Avenue, where the pig was asleep under a trampoline in someone’s backyard.

Naff said his team spent a while scratching their heads trying to figure out how to safely secure the unwieldy animal.

“That was probably a good hour and a half of it,” Naff said. “Trying to brainstorm, ‘What do we even do if we catch it?’ ”

The equipment the officers had on hand was designed to catch dogs, not pigs. Moreover, they had nowhere to take it.

An officer and some neighbors suggested calling Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, a Mount Joy nonprofit that houses about 80 animals, many of them injured or disabled. A neighbor called the sanctuary and a four-person team led by sanctuary Executive Director Sarah Salluzzo joined the chase.

Salluzzo said the sanctuary has to be selective about the animals it takes on, but when she heard the pig might be killed, they decided to intervene.

Naff said none of the officers wanted to hurt the pig, and the only way they would have killed the animal was if it began attacking people in a way they could not control.

The backyard where the pig slept was fenced in except for an opening of a few feet — which proved to be just enough for the animal to slip through when the team finally gave chase.

Through the fence and out onto the street, the pig nearly hit a car as it headed for Pediatric Specialty Care on Rider Avenue, police said.

The pig trapped itself in an alcove of a courtyard at the medical facility, and the team was able to herd it into a dog crate. It took several people and some wooden planks to reinforce the cage and load it onto a van for transport.

“Once we finally got him in the van, everybody cheered,” Salluzzo said. “It felt good that everybody just wanted to see him be okay.”

Aside from some parasites and mange, the pig — dubbed “Gregory” by his captors — has no major health problems.

Gregory is scheduled to see a vet next week and get all the health checkups he needs to have a happy, healthy life at the sanctuary. Salluzzo said Gregory is resting and, after he acclimates, will be able to spend time with the other four potbelly pigs at the sanctuary.

Officers still have no idea where Gregory came from and are not currently investigating, as he has been safely relocated.

“If someone comes forward and says, ‘Hey, that’s my pig,’ then we would address it from an animal ordinance violation standpoint,” Naff said. “But we don’t really have any way of knowing where that pig belongs or where it came from, unless someone were to come forward.”

Salluzzo said Gregory was not socialized or neutered, and he might have been a pet or breeding pig that was let loose from an irresponsible owner. She said it was a strange place to release Gregory. Despite Hamilton Park being a quiet neighborhood, it’s still a dangerous place for a pig.