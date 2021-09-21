Police are still looking for a missing Rapho Township woman who was last seen on Monday morning at 9:30 a.m., according to Manheim Police.

Cheryl Studenroth was last seen in the 900 block of North Colebrook Road on foot, police said. She's about 4-foot-11 and 105 pounds. Her age was not given.

Police said she was possible carrying a blanket or sweatshirt in her arms.

The search for Studenroth continued Tuesday afternoon in East Hempfield Township, which neighbors Rapho Township.

According to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications, the search detail is stationed near Champ Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manheim Borough Police at 717-664-1180.

