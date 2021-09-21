Cheryl Studenroth

Cheryl Studenroth was reported missing to Manheim Borough Police on Monday, September 20, 2021. 

 SUBMITTED

Police are still looking for a missing Rapho Township woman who was last seen on Monday morning at 9:30 a.m., according to Manheim Police. 

Cheryl Studenroth was last seen in the 900 block of North Colebrook Road on foot, police said. She's about 4-foot-11 and 105 pounds. Her age was not given. 

Police said she was possible carrying a blanket or sweatshirt in her arms. 

The search for Studenroth continued Tuesday afternoon in East Hempfield Township, which neighbors Rapho Township. 

According to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications, the search detail is stationed near Champ Boulevard. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Manheim Borough Police at 717-664-1180. 

900 block of North Colebrook Road

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next