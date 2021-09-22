Update: As of Wednesday afternoon, Studenroth was still missing.

Police are still looking for a missing Rapho Township woman who was last seen Monday morning at 9:30 a.m., according to Manheim Police.

Cheryl Studenroth was last seen walking south in the 1000 block of Fairview Road, police said. She went missing in the 900 block of North Colebrook Road and reportedly left her residence on her own accord.

She's about 4-foot-11 and 105 pounds. Her age was not given.

Police said she was possibly carrying a blanket or sweatshirt in her arms.

Police searched for Studenroth Tuesday afternoon in East Hempfield Township, which neighbors Rapho Township. As of Wednesday, Chief Joe Stauffer said the search party has exhausted all possible locations it has at the moment. The search will continue if police receive new tips on Studenroth's location.

"We just don't know where to look at this point," Stauffer said.

Police have not received any tips today, but did follow up on a call suggesting she may have been seen yesterday around Spooky Nook, 75 Champ Boulevard. The search party used K-9s in an attempt to catch her scent using her clothing but did not locate her. Drones have also been used in the search.

"It's frustrating," Stauffer said.

According to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications, the search detail was stationed near Champ Boulevard Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manheim Borough Police at 717-664-1180.